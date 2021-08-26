LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health continues to see a record number of COVID-19 cases in Southwest Florida hospitals as the delta variant quickly spreads through the community. Yesterday, Golisano Children’s Hospital had 209 emergency department visits, and over half of these were for symptoms of COVID-19.

According to Lee Health, since the start of last month, 21 people under the age of 50 have died from COVID-19, including three under the age of 30. Lee Health continues to urge the community to get vaccinated stating that this is not a pandemic that only affects older people, and the coronavirus can cause devastating illness in anyone of any age. They also urge everyone, including kids in school, should social distance and wear a facemask when in indoor public settings.

Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its walk-in Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center. It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine.

There is currently have 657 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient). Of these patients, 14 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

Yesterday, they had 87 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 70 COVID-19 discharges.

There is currently, 51% of ventilators and 5% of ICU rooms are available for use. They have 84 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 114 in the intensive care unit.

The current census is at 99% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Since the start of the pandemic, 870 patients have been lost inside the Lee Health hospitals to COVID-19, including 10 yesterday.

