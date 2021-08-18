Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Latest Lee Health COVID-19 update includes 8 children under the age of 18

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lee Health
Lee Health
Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 11:54:47-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As of AUGUST 18, 2021, Lee Health is reporting out of the 577 COVID-19 patients isolated in the hospitals, 8 of those patients are children under the age of 18. They have not reported if any of the children have received a vaccine or not.

Lee Health reports:

  • 577 COVID-19 patients isolated in the hospitals (inpatient).
  • Of these patients, 8 of them are children under the age of 18.
  • Yesterday, they had 86 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 68 COVID-19 discharges.
  • Currently, 60% of our ventilators and 7% of the ICU rooms are available for use. They have 57 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 89 in the intensive care unit.
  • Current census is at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Lee Health reports to have lost 798 patients in their care to COVID-19, including 5 yesterday.

Lee Health is working on a streamlined way to automated the data of their patients who are unvaccinated. We hope to have this new process in place soon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus-Background-1280x720-1.jpg

Coronavirus

Postponements and Cancellations Submission Form

WFTX Digital Team
3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2020