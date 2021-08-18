Latest Lee Health COVID-19 update includes 8 children under the age of 18

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As of AUGUST 18, 2021, Lee Health is reporting out of the 577 COVID-19 patients isolated in the hospitals, 8 of those patients are children under the age of 18. They have not reported if any of the children have received a vaccine or not.

Lee Health reports:

577 COVID-19 patients isolated in the hospitals (inpatient).

Of these patients, 8 of them are children under the age of 18.

Yesterday, they had 86 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 68 COVID-19 discharges.

Currently, 60% of our ventilators and 7% of the ICU rooms are available for use. They have 57 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 89 in the intensive care unit.

Current census is at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Lee Health reports to have lost 798 patients in their care to COVID-19, including 5 yesterday.

Lee Health is working on a streamlined way to automated the data of their patients who are unvaccinated. We hope to have this new process in place soon.