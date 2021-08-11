How Fox 4 gets COVID-19 data

Because of the recent COVID-19 data-entry issue by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fox 4 wants to be transparent with you about how we gather our Coronavirus data.

To get a picture of how COVID-19 is impacting Southwest Florida, we rely on daily updates from our local hospital systems. For example, Lee Health sends a daily email with updates on how many COVID-19 patients its treating, how many patients are fully vaccinated, how many patients are in the intensive care unit or on ventilators, and how many COVID-19 patients checked in and out of its hospitals that day.

To get you a statewide picture, Fox 4 checks the weekly reports from the Florida Department of Health. These reports show case numbers, deaths, the vaccination impact, even information on demographics, all by county.

The latest data shows the record for the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases in Florida is at 22,484. On July 25, it was half that, at 11,134. It also shows 59.6 percent of adults in Florida are fully vaccinated.

Fox 4 also looks at Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center as another source. It breaks down COVID-19 information by day, by week, by month, and total, including vaccinations.