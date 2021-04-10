Hendry County offering evening vaccinations by walk-in and appointment for Moderna first dose

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Hendry County Health Departments in LaBelle and Clewiston will be providing Moderna first-dose vaccinations by walk-in and appointment next week.

Wednesday, April 14, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hendry County Health Department - LaBelle, 1140 Pratt Blvd.

Thursday, April 15, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hendry County Health Department - Clewiston, 1100 S. Olympia

PLEASE NOTE:

DO NOT BRING PETS

Local health department paperwork will be required and provided on site.

Notification for the second dose will be provided before you exit.

All Florida residents 18 years and older, with proper ID, are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration.

Every vaccine recipient must be a resident of Florida or a frontline healthcare worker providing services in Florida.

Florida Residency Requirements:

Valid Florida Driver License or Florida Identification Card

OR

Two of the following items:

A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement. (Copies of deeds can be found on the County Property Appraiser website)

A utility bill or utility connection/work order that is not more than two months old.

Mail from a bank or other financial institution, including checking, savings, or investment account statements, that is not more than two months old.

Mail from a government agency that is not more than two months old. (Mail from a government agency can include tax bills showing a Florida address. Tax bills can be found on the County Property Appraiser website).