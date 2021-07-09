Watch
Golisano Children’s Hospital Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic dates

Jeff Renfroe
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 09, 2021
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will be making stops around Southwest Florida next week to vaccinate children 12 and older for COVID-19.

The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only, and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be Pfizer.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations next week:

· Monday, July 12, 5-8 p.m., Dunbar High School, 3800 Edison Avenue, Fort Myers *This stop is primarily for 2nd doses, however, 1st doses will be provided to those who would like them. Anyone who receives a 1st dose at this location may have to attend another site for their 2nd dose.

· Tuesday, July 13, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Fort Myers High School, 2635 Cortez Blvd., Fort Myers

· Wednesday, July 14, 3-7 p.m., Old Winn-Dixie plaza, 1500 Lake Trafford Rd., Immokalee

· Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m.-noon, QLC (Quality Life Center), 3210 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers

A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination. The second dose will be set for the same location or one nearby.

Anyone 12 and older can also receive their COVID-19 vaccine at no cost at Lee Health’s Community Vaccination Clinic, located at Gulf Coast Medical Center. For more information, visit www.leehealth.org.

