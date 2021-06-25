Golisano Children's Hospital announces Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic dates

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Golisano Children's Hospital's Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will begin making stops around Southwest Florida starting Sunday, June 27 to vaccinate children 12 years-old and older for COVID-19.

The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine at no cost and will be walk-up only. Parents or authorized guardians must accompany their children for vaccinations.

The following locations and dates are as followed:

Sunday, June 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Immokalee Apartments (601 W Delaware Ave.)

at Immokalee Apartments (601 W Delaware Ave.) Monday, June 28, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Port Charlotte Family Health Centers (4300 Kings Highway, Suite 500) This stop is primarily for second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but first doses will be provided as well.

at Port Charlotte Family Health Centers (4300 Kings Highway, Suite 500)

Tuesday, June 29, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Bonita Springs Middle Center for the Arts (910141 W. Terry St.)

Tuesday, June 29, 1-3 p.m. at Bonita Springs High School (25592 Imperial Pkwy.)

Thursday, July 1, 8-10 a.m. at North Fort Myers High School (5000 Orange Grove Blvd.) This stop is primarily for second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but first doses will be provided as well.

at North Fort Myers High School (5000 Orange Grove Blvd.)

Friday, July 2, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Cape Coral Family Health Centers (316 Del Prado Boulevard South) This stop is primarily for second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but first doses will be provided as well.

at Cape Coral Family Health Centers (316 Del Prado Boulevard South)

If you and your children are not able to attend any of the mobile clinic opportunities, anyone 12 years old and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at no cost at Lee Health's Community Vaccination Clinic, which is located at the Gulf Coast Medical Center.

