Frequently asked questions about new mask guidance answered

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you might be waking up with a new sense of freedom now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a face mask is no longer needed.

However, this latest guidance has a lot of people who haven't got the shot, and local business owners, asking questions about what they should do next.

This CDC’s guidance does not make an individual business owner’s mask mandate null and void. And it says there is still a risk for unvaccinated people, who still need a mask for indoor shopping, getting a haircut, and eating inside, for example.

The uncertainty of how to verify that a person has been vaccinated now leaves local business owners with a decision to make.

“Even though we can go mask-less, according to the recommendations, whether we actually do I think we just have to think about it for a bit because for us it’s really important that our customers feel comfortable,” said Marlies Laaper, Owner of Cafe You.

The conversation about this has been growing on our Fox 4 Facebook page. Some say they'll continue to respect each individual business owner's mask rules. Others say they'll forget the mask, regardless of if they've been vaccinated or not.

Companies like Starbucks and Home Depot have already said they'll keep requiring customers to wear masks. Others like CVS, Walgreens, and Macy's say they're now reviewing their requirements.

Many people have also had questions about how this will impact travel. The TSA mask mandate for airports and airplanes is still in place until September 13th. Masks are also still required for all travel on public transportation.

Another frequently asked question: “What if I’m fully vaccinated, but my kids aren’t?”

The answer from Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director and Chief Medical Adviser to the President, has been that kids still need to wear masks while playing with friends and while indoors.

