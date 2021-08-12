Florida State University offers incentives to students to get vaccinated

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. — Florida State University is giving students extra incentives to become vaccinated.

The university says students who get vaccinated will be eligible to receive up to $3,500 in tuition assistance, an Ipad, and gift cards.

This comes as the Delta variant spreads rapidly across the State of Florida. University officials say it's important for students to be vaccinated as it will protect them and the people in the community from COVID-19.

In July, Florida A&M University announced its own incentive plan for students and employees to become vaccinated.