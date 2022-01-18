WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida reported 33,032 new coronavirus cases, one day after 31,855, which is the fewest since 29,046 Dec. 26, as hospitalizations have declined three days in a row to 10,893 but deaths have surged to a weekly increase of 642, according to data posted Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida's death toll of residents is 63,455 with the increase one week ago 459. The four-day rise is 374. The state is in third place behind California with 77,270 and Texas with 76,000 through Monday. New York is fourth with 62,071.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, the infections have grown to 5,153,539, the third state to pass the 5 million milestone on Saturday. It took 131 days to pass 4 million on Dec. 28, 145 days to pass 3 million on Aug. 19, 106 days to pass 2 million on March 27, 276 days to pass 1 million on Dec. 2, 2020.

Florida is third in cases behind California with 6,735,980, including the one-day U.S. record 143,380 seven days ago and Texas with 5,590,444 and a mark of 74,491 Thursday. New York is fourth with 4,456,080, including a record 90,132 Jan. 8.

Florida's record for cases was 77,097 and reported Jan. 2, only the third time it was more than 70,000, including 71,746 seven days ago. Before the omicron variant emerged, the record was 27,664 amid the delta strain last summer.

In Saturday's CDC tracking report, Florida 409,977 cases in the past week are third behind California's 841,593 and New York's 435,084, including 228,098 in the city and 206,986 elsewhere. Illinois is fourth with 227,203, Pennsylvania fifth with 194,782. The tracking report is updated later Tuesday.

Sunday's cases figure was reported on Tuesday's surveillance report.

Twice a week the CDC revises new daily cases and deaths in data provided by the state. On other days death are only added of ones that occurred the previous day. Because of the federal holiday, the update came Tuesday.

In the state report, fatalities rose in one week from 184 to 470, which surpassed 467 on Nov. 26 and are the most since 664 Nov. 5, far below the record of 2,448 during the delta surge on Sept. 10, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

The first-time positivity rate dropped to 29.3% from a record 31.2% with Palm Beach County declining to 29.7%.

Hospitalizations dropped 372 from 11,265 a day ago. On Thursday, the total was 11,590, the most since 11,701 on Sept. 12 with the record 17,295 on Aug. 29.

One week ago there were 11,078 hospitalizations.

Of the 224 hospitals reporting, 20.81% of the available beds are occupied with coronavirus patients. The total beds in use: 43,698 (82.0%). The previous day 260 hospitals reported.

In the U.S.. hospitalizations declined to 154,335 (22.05%) from 156,676 the previous day with the record 158,263 Saturday. Until the spike record was 142,315 on Jan. 14 last year. The high during the delta surge was 103,896 Sept. 1.

Florida is fourth in U.S. with covid hospitalizations with California first with 14,345 (23.64%), Texas second with 13,380 (22.48%), New York third with 12,758 (28.85%, Pennsylvania fifth with 7,449 (25.69%),

Florida reported 127,826 tests on Jan. 8, the most recent available day, with the record 267,950 Jan. 3.