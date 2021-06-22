Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

FDOH-Lee transitions COVID-19 vaccination site to their offices

items.[0].videoTitle
Car warranty phone scams are increasing.
Posted at 9:19 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 21:20:41-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (FDOH-Lee) COVID-19 vaccination site relocated from the old Sears at the Edison Mall to FDOH-Lee offices.

FDOH-Lee is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to Florida residents and persons providing goods and services to Floridians as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration. Currently, this includes individuals ages 12 and up.

Scheduling Your COVID-19 Vaccine

Receiving Your COVID-19 Vaccine

  • Please arrive at your appointment on time. Remember to bring the following:
    • A valid Florida driver license or valid Florida identification card.
  • If you are receiving your second dose, please bring your vaccination card with you to your appointment.
  • To expedite the process, you can print and complete the FDOH vaccine screening and consent form before you arrive.

Where to Go
Staff scheduling your appointment will direct you to one of the FDOH Lee offices located at:

  • 3920 Michigan Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916
  • 83 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Lost Vaccine Card
If you have lost or misplaced your vaccine card and you received your COVID 19 vaccination from FDOH Lee, staff can provide you a copy of your vaccination record from Florida Shots. The Florida Shots records is your official vaccination documentation. To request a copy, please call 239-461-6100.

Still Have Questions?
Send an email to Lee-PIO@flhealth.gov.

Additional information can be found on the FDOH-Lee vaccine information website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus-Background-1280x720-1.jpg

Coronavirus

Postponements and Cancellations Submission Form

WFTX Digital Team
3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2020