Drug overdose deaths reach all-time high during pandemic

The CDC says drug overdoses are reaching an all-time high during the pandemic as numbers climb to their highest since tracking started in 1999.
Posted at 8:07 PM, May 12, 2021
WFTX — Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. are reaching record numbers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says thousands are overdosing during the pandemic.

It's estimated that more than 91,000 people died of an overdose between October 2019 and October 2020; the highest number of deaths in a 12-month period since the CDC started tracking in 1999.

Experts believe this epidemic was triggered by increased use and abuse of opioid painkillers.

The CDC predicts more than 68,000 deaths were related to opioids.

