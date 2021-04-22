DeSoto County no longer requiring appointments for vaccination

ARCADIA, Fla. — Beginning April 27, COVID-19 vaccine appointments will no longer be required at the County’s vaccination site at the Turner Agri-Civic Center in Arcadia.

The number of vaccine appointments has decreased significantly since Governor DeSantis lowered the age requirement earlier this month. For this reason, pre-registration is no longer necessary.

For those interested in receiving a vaccine, health officials will be administering 1st-dose vaccines, on a first-come, first-served basis, starting next Tuesday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABILITY

Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan Street, Arcadia

No appointment necessary. If an appointment is preferred, residents can still register using the state’s vaccine registration portal by visiting, https://myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7013. Appointments will be scheduled between 10 and 11 a.m.

Please bring the following items:

• The Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form.

• A valid ID as well as proof of Florida residency. See full list of acceptable documentation of residency on the vaccine information page on the County’s website.

NOTE: Vaccine eligibility is determined at the state level by the Governor's requirements.

Download Consent Form HERE.

2nd dose appointments will continue to be offered weekly, on Thursdays, at the Turner Center.

If you have any questions please call the DeSoto County Vaccine Call Center at 863-491-5335.

The vaccination process is a collaborative effort between the Florida Department of Health in DeSoto County and DeSoto County Government.

For additional information, visit https://desotobocc.com/covid-19- information-and-resources.