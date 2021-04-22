Department of Health - Collier COVID-19 vaccine distribution next week

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier), will provide the Moderna vaccine on Monday, April 26, through Thursday, April 29, at North Collier Regional Park Exhibit Hall by appointment only.

RELATED: Southwest Florida COVID-19 vaccination sites and information

The Moderna vaccine is authorized for persons age 18 years and up.

RELATED: Coronavirus testing sites

Please visit CollierCountyCOVIDVaccines.Eventbrite.com. Scheduling of appointments will start at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, April 21

Please arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment time at North Collier Regional Park Exhibit Hall: 15000 Livingston Road, in Naples.

• Walk-Thru.

• Appointment made on Eventbrite. CollierCountyCOVIDVaccines.Eventbrite.com

• Must be 18 years and older. o Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact will be asked to provide identification indicating they are healthcare staff.

• Face masks must be worn while waiting.

• No referral needed. No cost.

Clients will be asked to complete a registration form prior to receiving the vaccine.

Florida Residency Requirements for Recipients of First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Those receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine must produce the following at the time of vaccine administration.

• Valid Florida Driver License or Florida Identification Card OR

• Two of the following items: 2 o A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement. (Copies of deeds can be found on the Collier County Property Appraiser website https://www.collierappraiser.com/

o A utility hookup or work order that is not more than 2 months old.

o A utility bill that is not more than 2 months old.

o Mail from a bank or other financial institution, including checking, savings, or investment account statements, that is not more than 2 months old.

o Mail from a government agency that is not more than 2 months old. (Mail from a government agency can include tax bills showing a Florida address. Tax bills can be found on the Collier County Property Appraiser website https://www.collierappraiser.com/

o One of the above items from the individual’s parent, step-parent, legal guardian or other person with whom the individual resides and a statement from the parent, step-parent, legal guardian or other person with whom the person resides stating that the person does resides with him or her.

Please note, the above residency requirements do NOT apply to health care providers or individuals presenting for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The DOH-Collier call center will remain open Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center can be reached at (239) 252-6220 or email covid19collier@flhealth.gov.

For more information regarding COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov/