Department of Health-Collier changing call center days

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County local COVID-19 call center is changing its schedule, effective Sunday, May 2.

RELATED: Southwest Florida COVID-19 vaccination sites and information

The new local call center schedule is Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: Coronavirus testing sites

The local call center can be reached at (239) 252-6220.

The Florida Department of Health statewide COVID-19 call center remains open 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. The state call center can be reached at 1-866-779- 6121.