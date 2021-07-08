Watch
Delta variant could impact more Floridians than Alpha variant

Posted at 9:02 AM, Jul 08, 2021
Researchers are learning more about the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

A new study from Yale medicine says the Delta variant is more contagious than other strains of the virus, spreading about 50% faster than the original Alpha strain found in the United States. Experts now say in a completely unmitigated environment, where nobody is vaccinated or wearing masks, the Delta variant infects 3.5 to 4 people, compared to the Alpha variant, which impacts 2.5 people when spread.

The Delta variant is also attacking younger demographics. A new study from the UK says children and adults under 50 are more likely to contract the Delta variant.

