COVID vaccines available for children twelve to fifteen years of age

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's request to expand the vaccine's emergency use authorization to include 12- to 15-year-olds. The company's original authorization given in December was for people 16 and older.

Nationwide pharmacy chain CVS announced they would begin offering appointments and walk-in vaccinations for 12-to 15-year-olds

CVS requires that a parent or legal guardian gives consent and accompanies the child to the appointment.

To make an appointment or for more information on the vaccine for children click here.