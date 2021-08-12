COVID-19 Vaccination rates in Southwest Florida

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations is picking up, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The average pace of first doses has doubled from one month ago.

The number of first doses administered has gone up in nearly every state. COVID-19 vaccinations have mostly risen among adults between the ages of 25-39.

The pace of vaccinations had been plummeting until early July.

As of Wednesday, Collier County has the highest fully vaccinated population in Southwest Florida at 55 percent.

Charlotte County has 53 percent of its population fully vaccinated.

Forty eight percent of Lee County is fully vaccinated.

Desoto and Hendry Counties have 33 percent of their populations fully vaccinated.

Glades County has the lowest vaccination rate, with 24 percent of its population fully vaccinated.