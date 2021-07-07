COVID-19 financial relief applications closing for Collier County small business owners

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County small business owners with documented impacts from COVID-19 who need assistance with paying accumulated past due utility bills and repayment of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) need to apply before 8 a.m. on Friday, July 9. Applications will close at that time.

Up to $25,000 per application is available to pay for accumulated past due utility bills and repayment of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). Online applications are available at Collier County assistance . Since this is a grant and not a loan, it does not need to be paid back.

Small business owners must qualify by owning a location(s) in Collier County with a current local business tax license, hold a Sunbiz registration when applicable, and employ 100 or less full-time equivalent (FTE) staff.

Small business owners that own more than one business may apply for assistance for each business if each location has its own employer identification number (EIN) and meets all other eligibility requirements. An application must be submitted for each business.

More specific information and frequently asked questions are available at CollierFLAssisance.com . For general information about the program, please dial 311 within Collier County.

Applications are also available at any Collier County library where an applicant can use the computer, scanner, printer/copier equipment that is assigned for public use at no charge to submit an online application.