Company offering free at-home COVID tests in Southwest Florida

Courtesy: BeeperMD
Posted at 4:13 PM, Aug 24, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A family of eight in Southwest Florida was able to skip the possibility of the COVID crowds and have their family tested at home.

For the Wardein family, traveling anywhere with their six children could pretty much be considered a team sport.

When a few of their family members started to show signs of COVID-19, this team of eight struggled to make their way to get tested.

“Getting folks to a testing site, and having an appointment, and having multiple appointments..it was quite the burden, and our positives are growing,” said Stephanie Williams Wardein.

Through a Facebook group, Stephanie heard about the Florida company, BeeperMD.

BeeperMD is a mobile service that provides free at-home COVID-19 testing.

On the company's website, it says they offer free same-day booking for families needing two or more tests, and for individuals, there is a fee for same-day booking.

Stephanie tells Fox 4 she was able to get her family tested all in the same day while being able to keep her family safe at home.

She says BeeperMD showed up at her door less than two days after making their appointment.

