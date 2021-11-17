Collier County increasing booster shot rollout

NAPLES, Florida — As the fight against COVID-19 continues, people are doing what they can to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"Oh it's vital, it's vital, said Naples resident Carol Hidy. "We're almost winning this battle. If everyone gets the vaccine, then we'll be great."

The Florida Department of Health for Collier County is teaming up with local senior centers and other groups to ensure citizens are getting the shots they're seeking.

"The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is proud to be able to do this for our community, said PIO for FDOH in Collier County, Kristine Hollingsworth. "We are able to run our COVID-19 call center. We have a dedicated team of nurses, data entry clerks and staff members who are able to come and do these outreach clinics for our community."

The age restriction continues to drop for those allowed to receive the vaccine.

But desire to get it seems especially strong among seniors.

"It really makes me realize how much our seniors need to have a place that they can come," said David Hidy. "Where they can feel safe and they feel comfortable getting the vaccine."

In the last two weeks, the Naples senior center has administered more than 550 vaccines, thanks in part to people who are helping out on their own time.

"Well, I think it's very important, I'm a volunteer here," said Naples senior center president and CEO Jaclynn Faffer. "I have a lot of respect for the senior center. Thought this would be a perfect spot."

With more locations opening soon, the hope is everyone is getting closer to a more normal tomorrow.

"We're all looking forward to that day, when we can return to some sense of normalcy," said Faffer. "We know the only way we can do it, is to get everybody vaccinated."