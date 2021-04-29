Collier County Department of Health offering Moderna vaccine next week

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier), will provide the Moderna vaccine on Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, by appointment only.

The Moderna vaccine is authorized for persons age 18 years and up.

Vaccinations will be given at the DOH-Collier Naples site-building H, 3339 East Tamiami Trail, in Naples.

Anyone who received their first dose Moderna vaccine at North Collier Regional Park Exhibit Hall in April will have their second dose appointment at the North Collier Regional Park Exhibit Hall.

To schedule an appointment, visit CollierCountyCOVIDVaccines.Eventbrite.com.

Please arrive ten minutes prior to your appointment time.