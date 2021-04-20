Watch
Collier County COVID-19 Testing

The Collier County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing by appointment on Wednesday.
Posted at 12:41 AM, Apr 20, 2021
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) will offer appointment only COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, April 21.

Time: APPOINTMENT ONLY, call (239) 252-6220
Location: Florida Department of Health in Collier County, 3339 E. Tamiami Trail.
• Drive-Thru
• Face masks must be worn while waiting.
• No referral needed. No cost.
• Lightning, heavy rain, or gusty winds can slow operations or shut down the site.

The DOH-Collier call center is available Monday-Sunday from 9 a,m, to 5 p.m.

The call center can be reached at (239) 252-6220. For more information regarding COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

