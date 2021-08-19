Bayfront Health in Charlotte County seeing spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Bayfront Health hospitals, like others in Southwest Florida, are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations now than at any other point during this pandemic.

As part of its policies, Bayfront Health doesn’t release the exact number of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, but says its two hospitals in Charlotte County are seeing a spike in COVID-19 patients, and the “large majority” are not vaccinated.

When it comes to kids, the hospital system said its not seeing a spike. Jennifer McManus, Bayfront Health's Marketing Director, said “We believe that’s due to pediatric patients not requiring hospitalization like adults do, and the ability for them to get tested at Pediatrician Offices and the Health Department.” She also said they take care of and stabilize pediatric patients in their Emergency Rooms, but if a child needs hospitalization, they’re typically sent to a pediatric hospital like Golisano Childrens Hospital.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday, Florida is rolling out 15-20 state-run monoclonal antibody treatment sites for free COVID-19 infusions. McManus said Bayfront Health is using those same treatments; Bayfront Health Punta Gorda does outpatient infusions, as indicated indicated by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA said to use the monoclonal antibody treatments for mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and kids who are high risk. The FDA said it can also be used as a post-exposure prophylaxis — or preventative — in people who are high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.