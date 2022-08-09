Watch Now
Virtual learning options in SWFL

FILE — Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary School, participates in her virtual classes as her mother, Brittany Preston, background, assists at their residence in Chicago's South Side, Feb. 10, 2021.
Posted at 4:33 AM, Aug 09, 2022
Virtual learning came into an abrupt spotlight thanks to the pandemic, but it was a growing extension of the education process even before the word "coronavirus" came into the forefront.

Now, many districts utilize online distance learning options as the time-saving, family-affirming asset it was designed to be. All state-tested courses and subjects will include required weekly check-in sessions with teachers.

Here is what you should know about the virtual learning offerings in Southwest Florida, along with the guidelines each district has set for its use.

LEE COUNTY - https://lvs.leeschools.net/enrollment
Lee Virtual School students have access to most of the same courses as they would in a traditional setting, including honors-level and dual-enrollment courses for college credit. Part-time and summer courses for credit are also offered. There are two enrollment periods for prospective students, one prior to each semester.

eCOLLIER VIRTUAL ACADEMY - https://www.collierschools.com/domain/4066
Collier County distance learning students spend between 4-6 hours daily on coursework, with most assignments set on a Sunday deadline, allowing children an entire week to work ahead. Attendance is taken daily by logging in to an assigned teacher's virtual classroom.
eCollier asks that students have a designated e-Learning coach — an adult at-home responsible for ensuring the child's work is completed and to communicate with assigned teachers.

CHARLOTTE VIRTUAL SCHOOL - https://www.yourcharlotteschools.net/Page/23195
Charlotte Virtual serves all grade levels and offers part-time and full-time schedule structures. Full-time students are required to take six courses. The school district touts the service as engaging students in critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and real-life applications.

