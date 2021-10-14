People left with paid memberships after gym suddenly blocks-off entrance in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Sometimes it can be easy to find an excuse not to go workout, but what happens when you decide to show up, only to realize they have closed down for good?

Members of the gym say that is what happened to them at Gulf Coast Fitness, Fort Myers off Dayton Avenue.

In front of the gym, Fox 4 could see their entrance blocked by traffic cones with boards, spray-painted to say, "gym closed".

On Wednesday, Fox 4 was outside Gulf Coast Fitness Fort Myers when they spoke with one member who said nobody can figure out why the sudden shutdown.

“It’s not just me it’s all the other members as well. we have tried to call and the number is disconnected they had a Facebook that is now closed it’s not active and there have been emails in the past but no communication now at all,” said gym member Liz, Allen.

Allen says her fear is that the gym is closed for good and her pre-paid membership is now money down the drain.

Allen says in her contract, it says, if the gym would ever close- members should contact the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

On Wednesday, Fox 4 reached out to the state department and was told they have not received any notice of Gulf Coast Fitness Fort Myers closure or any complaints at this time.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says if people do want to file a complaint, they can email the Division of Consumer Services which can be done online at Floridaconsumerhelp.com or by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA.