Ask FOX 4: Tech About It

Send us your technology-related questions
WFTX Digital Team
Posted at 5:22 PM, Sep 10, 2021
SOUTHWEST, Fla. — Our world is moving forward with becoming a technological driven society and keeping up with all the changes may seem difficult to figure out.

That’s why we’re adding some time to “Tech” About It.

Every morning, Fox 4 will share tech news, help you work the gadgets at your fingertips and even teach you some Tik-Tok hacks.

We are dedicated to helping Southwest Florida keep up with tech times. If you have something you can't figure out, then ask us. Starting Monday, September 13, 2021 Patrick Nolan will test out tutorials.

Let's figure out these new times together, and Tech About It.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings - STARTING SEPTEMBER 13th

ASK FOX 4 and we'll get you answers!
It only takes a few seconds to ask, and we'll get you the answers you deserve to things affecting you and your community.