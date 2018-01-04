Woman claims nursing home mistreated her grandmother

CLEWISTON, Fla. - A woman was in tears Friday, after finding her 80-year-old grandmother face down on the ground, covered in urine at the Palm Terrace of Clewiston nursing home.

"When I tell you my heart broke, like tears came down my eyes. I could barely talk," Lakisha Coleman said as she reminisced finding her grandmother in that state.

She says the 80-year-old has been there for two years because of her Alzheimer's and isn't able to look after herself.

Coleman posted the picture to Facebook, Friday morning, of her grandmother facedown on the floor of the nursing home. It went viral with over 6,000 reactions and thousands of comments and shares.

"Just disappointed. I'm heartbroken and I can't trust them," Coleman said.

Four in your Corner reached out to the facility and a representative sent this statement, "Due to HIPAA and Confidentiality concerns we cannot discuss any particular resident’s case. Clewiston Nursing and Rehab Center is dedicated to providing the highest level of skilled nursing care to all of our residents. In fact, the facility is rated 4 stars by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) which bases its ratings on such things as Quality of Care, Quality of Life, Administration and all inspections and complaints. The facility has an open door policy and encourages all residents and their representatives to voice any issues or concerns they may have. Any issues are always taken seriously and thoroughly investigated."

We also looked into the background of the nursing home's health inspections and couldn't find any major problems.

But Coleman said she hopes to get her grandmother out of the nursing home as soon as she can. She hopes this doesn't happen to anyone else, either.