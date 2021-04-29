University of Florida Political Science Professor says Biden's speech spoke to Floridians

Political Scientist Sharon Wright-Austin sees education and police reform as hot-button issues in our state.

President Biden's speech to Congress spoke directly to Floridians according to a UF political scientist we interviewed about it.

Sharon Wright Austin, with the University of Florida, says his comments about education, police reform, and even the idea of community college are all topics that many Floridians pay close attention to.

“I heard a lot of things to speak to Floridians first of all the emphasis on covid, the emphasis on education, expanding educational opportunities, especially at the two-year level. Since there are so many two-year colleges here in Florida. The focus on jobs, the focus on health care I thought it was just overall a very comprehensive speech.”