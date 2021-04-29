Southwest Florida Congressman weighs in Biden’s speech to congress

FORT MYERS, Fla. — President Biden is spending too much and not paying close enough attention to how to pay for things according to Republican congressman Byron Donalds who represents Lee County and eastern Collier County in the U.S. House of Representatives.

We spoke to him via zoom before and after the President's speech.

“I don't think the president's really going to tell the American people how much he's going to spend it how is this actually going to cost, “ said Donalds.

Patrick Nolan: When we're talking about spending here the president has said we need to spend a lot because the economy is taking such a hit and I know you hear from

southwest Floridians, we hear from Southwest Floridians who are struggling at this point so what would you say to them when you're like we don't know how we're going to pay for this down the road when so many people just want that help up front now?

Congressman Donalds: Well see this is actually a big issue here Patrick if you look at state budgets and local government budgets there actually aren't budget holes there aren't budget loopholes.

Patrick Nolan: You might say there's a separate issue of state governments there's still a lot of local small business owners who are saying give us what you can because it has not been easy for them.

Congressman Donalds: Let me be very clear on this on that point in particular last Congress last year there was about $4 trillion that was appropriated $3 trillion spent there was a trillion dollars a trillion Patrick that was still unspent when the last coronavirus package came through.