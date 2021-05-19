Cape Coral woman looking for answers after waiting months for bathroom remodel

CAPE CORAL — A Cape Coral woman has been waiting months for construction on her house.

Her contractor is blaming the City for taking too long to issue a permit, but the City said it’s the contractor’s fault.

Jan Perozzi just can’t believe, after three months and $7,500, her shower and tub are still untouched.

"One lousy bathroom, that’s it. It’s not like I’m rebuilding my home," said Perozzi.

Perozzi said she wants answers, because she’s tired of looking at the water stains in her shower. So we reached out to the City of Cape Coral, and it blamed the contractor. It said the initial application was not submitted until April 27th, and it said "The application did not include the required paperwork because the floor plan for the proposed remodel was incomplete.”

The City said it’s still reviewing the corrected permit application from the contractor, but the City also admitted it has had to take steps to keep up with a lot of new construction around town. Like adding 11 new positions in the Department of Community Development for $753,789 to meet permitting deadlines.

“It makes you a little leery, because then you don’t know whether it’s the construction company or it really is the Cape," said Perozzi.

The City told us it’s going to take another few weeks reviewing the application. Perozzi said, she’s going to stay on top of it.

“When I see that permit and I see that construction company come through my door, then we’re good," said Perozzi.

The City told us it takes an average of 15 to 18 business days to review an application on a single family home, even for something as small as a bathroom. It got the updated application on May 10th, so the earliest it expects to issue the permit would be May 31st.