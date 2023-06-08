Nazi symbols could soon be banned in Australia

The Australian government will move to ban public displays associated with Nazi Germany.

The ban would include the displaying of flags, armbands and clothing with "symbols that promote Nazi ideology."

"There is no place in Australia for symbols that glorify the horrors of the Holocaust," said Mark Dreyfus, a member of the governing Labor Party.

The legislation is part of a wider counterterrorism bill aimed at rooting out antisemitism, which has reportedly been on the rise in the country.

SEE MORE: White House unveils national strategy to combat antisemitism

One of the most notorious symbols associated with Nazi Germany is the swastika. However, it wouldn't be banned when used for religious purposes under the current proposal.

Dreyfus noted that it has spiritual significance to religions such as Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.

"We have consulted with these communities to ensure nothing in these laws will impinge on the use or display of these symbols in association with those religions," he said.

There are also exceptions in the bill for educational, journalistic and artistic purposes.

The fate of the bill is up in the air. The Labor Party controls the House, but not the Senate.

If the law is passed, a person could face up to a year in jail for displaying a Nazi symbol.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com