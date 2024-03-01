Scuba goggle-clad Naples woman charged in Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples woman has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Lin Marie Carey, 56, is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

According to a press release from the Justice Department, Carey was arrested by the FBI on Thursday.

DOJ Lin Marie Carey, 56, of Naples, wore scuba goggles as she entered the U.S. Capitol building, according to the DOJ.

Court documents allege Cary entered the Capitol building with a crowd of other rioters while wearing scuba goggles.

In a video that she recorded after entering the building, Carey state, “we overtook the Capitol,” and “we simply wanted to take our house back.”

According to the Justice Department, Carey also said “we will not allow the Chinese to overtake the United States of America.”

The FBI's Tampa and Washington Field Offices are investigating this case. The U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department provided valuable assistance.

In the 37 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,313 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 469 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.