Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups recalled

NATIONAL — Bazzini LLC, Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling three types of the 1.4-ounce Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups as they may contain peanut protein.

The three types include the sell by dates April 5, 6, and 7 of 2022. The labels include that the product may contain traces of different ingredients including peanut, but after reports of allergic reactions, potentially affected products have been removed.

If you have an allergy or very severe sensitivity to peanuts and you consume this product, there is a chance of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The packages were distributed nationwide, so be sure to check the back of the packages for one of the three following date codes located on the back of the packages:

Sell By APR 05 2022 18095 or 2B095

Sell By APR 06 2022 1 B096 or 2B096

Sell By APR 07 2022 1 B097 or 2B097

If you did buy these packages and have a peanut allergy or sensitivity, it is advised by Bazzini LLC for you not to consume them.