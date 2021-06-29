Disney Cruise Line delaying trial voyage

TUESDAY JUNE 29TH — Cruise companies are gearing up for a return to the open seas. But one major player in the cruise industry is delaying their return for a little bit. Disney Cruise line is announcing it is deciding to postpone it's trial voyage to sea. That trip was scheduled to leave port on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Disney Cruise Line says that inconsistent Covid-19 test results submitted by crew members led the company to make the decision. Disney explained in an official statement that since inconsistent tests are considered positives by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the company made the decision to delay its voyage. They went on to explain that, thanks to the company's thorough health and safety protocols allowed the company to identify the inconsistent tests. All of the tests taken did ultimately come back negative.

The Disney Dream was supposed to take a crew and volunteer group of passengers out for a two day trip in order to get a conditional sailing certificate from the CDC. Cruise lines need to take those voyages and get those certificates in order to return to regular operation. Disney has not announced a reschedule date for it's trial voyage. The last time Disney sent a ship out to sea was March 9, 2020.