Missing boater who fell off pontoon boat found deceased according to Officials

UPDATE 6:53 p.m. Mon Apr 17 — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body of Justin Riston was located in Charlotte Harbor. FWC is the lead investigative agency and will provide more information when available.

A local resident has found the missing boater who fell off a pontoon boat Sunday night.

Officials began searching for Justin David Riston the night of his disappearance. At the time he was wearing a black shirt with gold writing on it, gray shorts with black flames, a black ball cap and eyeglasses.

Justin was not wearing a life jacket and did not have a cell phone with him when he fell off the boat.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a report of a single-vessel boating accident on the Peace River, Charlotte County On Sunday, April 16, at approximately 7:30 p.m.

FWC says a 26-foot pontoon vessel with two men on board, was operating on the river, when for reasons not yet known, one of the men fell off the vessel and into the water.

The FWC, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Punta Gorda Police Department, Charlotte County Fire & EMS, and the United States Coast Guard all responded to the scene and continued to search for the missing boater.