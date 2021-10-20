Military members and vets can get free double burgers and bottomless fries from Red Robin

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a veteran or active military member, Red Robin is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries as a thank you for your service.

While the offer is redeemable one time between Nov. 11-14, you must sign up for the free Red Robin Royalty rewards program by Nov. 1. Once registered, the Veterans Day offer will be added to your account and can be used for dine-in or to-go.

If you’re already signed up for Red Robin Royalty, the offer will be automatically loaded to your account — as long as your military status is up-to-date in your account and you have checked “yes” to let them know you’re associated with the military.

Vets can benefit from a handful of other offers on Veterans Day as well. At Cracker Barrel, veterans can receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with purchase on Nov. 11. The deal is valid in-store and online with code VETSDAY21.



California Pizza Kitchen will be offering a complimentary entree and beverage to veterans on Veterans Day, plus a Buy One Get One coupon, redeemable Nov. 12-20.

Applebee’s is also giving out varying discounts depending on location, while Chili’s is offering all veterans and active-duty military members a free meal.

Other discounts include one from Target, which will be offering a military discount both in stores and online in early November. All military personnel, veterans and their families who join Target Circle will receive a 10% discount on two separate purchases between Oct. 31 and Nov. 13.

Great Clips will also once again be offering free haircuts for the ninth year in a row, after giving 100,000 free haircuts to military service members last year. On Thursday, Nov. 11, veterans and active military service members can visit any Great Clips salon in the U.S. and get a free haircut or a voucher for a free haircut to use at another time.

If you are not a veteran and get your hair cut there on Nov. 11, you will receive a free haircut voucher to give to a military service member or veteran.

Adobe Are you a veteran or do you have one in the family? If so, be sure to take advantage of these offers that show appreciation for your service.

