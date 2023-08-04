Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.25 billion ahead of Friday drawing

You've got another chance to be a billion dollars richer on Friday night!

The Mega Millions jackpot has remarkably reached a staggering $1.25 billion, making it the sixth-largest in history.

After months of no winners, the grand prize has continued to grow.

The last time somebody won the grand prize was back in April, and there have been 30 straight drawings since.

Winning the jackpot proves to be a very challenging feat due to the 1 in 302.6 million odds of matching the numbers — five white balls along with a separate mega ball.

However, let us improve your odds by sharing some insights. According to USA Mega, recent draw statistics indicate that the numbers 10, 14, 3, 15, 46, and 34 have consistently been among the most frequently drawn numbers, and 46, 51, 50, 65, 32, and 8 are the least frequently drawn.

While the odds of winning are slim, people are still rushing to buy tickets. The North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries reports that U.S. lottery sales have grown over the years, from $80.5 billion in 2016 to $90 billion in 2019 to $107.9 billion in 2022.

If a single person wins the grand prize of $1.25 billion, they will receive the amount through a 30-year annuity plan or a lump sum payout estimated at $625.3 million after taxes.

