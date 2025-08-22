No more expansion allowed at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ over environmental concerns, judge says

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida has halted the expansion at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration jail over environmental concerns.

On Thursday Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami issued a preliminary injunction that forbids the State of Florida from bringing any new detainees to the Florida Everglades immigrant detention camp.

According to Florida Rep. Dr. Anna Eskamani the order also permanently halts all new construction at the site, prevents Florida from expanding the facility any further, and requires the state to begin winding down detention operations within 60 days and fencing, lighting, and other key infrastructure be dismantled. The order also restores access to the land to the Miccosukee tribe.

READ THE FULL ORDER BELOW:

The judge said in the order:

"A proposal for construction of the world’s largest jetport—at the site discussed in this case—was abandoned, and the Big Cypress National Preserve was created to protect this area. Since that time, every Florida governor, every Florida

senator, and countless local and national political figures, including presidents, have

publicly pledged their unequivocal support for the restoration, conservation, and

protection of the Everglades. This Order does nothing more than uphold the basic requirements of legislation designed to fulfill those promises."

Rep Dr. Anna V. Eskamani served as a witness on this case, and said this was a resounding victory.

“Today’s injunction is a resounding victory for Florida’s environment and for justice. The Everglades is one of the most unique and fragile ecosystems in the world, and the idea of carving it up for a sprawling detention camp was both reckless and cruel. This ruling protects our wetlands, our wildlife, and our water supply, while also affirming that we cannot sacrifice human dignity for political gain. Florida deserves solutions that protect people and the planet — not projects that devastate both,” Eskamani said.

The Friends of the Everglades also responded to the ruling saying the 82-page ruling, showed the facility was built without any of the environmental review required by law.

“This is a landmark victory for the Everglades and countless Americans who believe this imperiled wilderness should be protected, not exploited,” said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades. “It sends a clear message that environmental laws must be respected by leaders at the highest levels of our government — and there are consequences for ignoring them.”

SEE THE REPORT ON THE TEMPORARY HALT BELOW:

Judge temporarily halts new construction at Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' immigration facility

The Center for Biological Diversity also said this is a huge relief.

“This injunction is a huge relief for millions of people who love the Everglades,” said Elise Bennett, Florida and Caribbean director and attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This brutal detention center was burning a hole in the fabric of life that supports our most iconic wetland and a whole host of endangered species, from majestic Florida panthers to wizened wood storks. The judge’s order came just in time to stop it all from unraveling.”

The ruling stems from a June 27 lawsuit [biologicaldiversity.org] filed by Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity, represented by Scott Hiaasen, Paul Schwiep, Earthjustice and Center attorneys, and joined by the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ LAWSUIT:

Conservation groups intend to sue US agencies over 'Alligator Alcatraz' environmental violations

“This ruling affirms what we argued in court — that the government can’t just build something in the middle of the Everglades and the Big Cypress preserve with no environmental review, and no public input,” said Tania Galloni, managing attorney for the Florida office of Earthjustice. “This is why we have environmental laws — to protect the wetlands and ecosystems we all depend on from illegal development.”