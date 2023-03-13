Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have confirmed four people died in a Sunday night shooting at an apartment building. Dallas Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Fernandez says officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in the Northwest Dallas area. Fernandez says four people were found with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene. Details about the victims and the shooter were not immediately released. Police say an investigation is ongoing.