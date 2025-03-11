US bans flights to Haiti's capital until Sept., UN expert says gang violence is more dire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has extended its ban on flights to Haiti’s capital until Sept. 8 because of escalating gang violence. The Federal Aviation Administration’s announcement Tuesday extends a ban on U.S. flights to Port-au-Prince that began in November after gangs opened fire on three commercial planes.

The initial ban was set to expire Wednesday. William O’Neill, the U.N.'s human rights expert on Haiti, has just visited the country. And he tells U.N. reporters that the gang violence is worse, as is “the pain and despair of an entire population.”

He is urging Haitian authorities to fight the impunity and corruption that he says are the major obstacles to dismantling the gangs.