Tiger Woods has surgery after rupturing Achilles tendon, an injury likely to keep him out of the Masters

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods says he had surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon, an injury likely to keep him out of the Masters.

Woods posted the development on his social media accounts without saying how long he expected to be out or any other details except that the surgery went well.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said.

This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon

He said he had a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon that the doctor said went smoothly. Such surgeries involve smaller incisions, and the recovery time is quicker.