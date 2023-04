Bill allows DeSantis to run for president while governor

FLORIDA — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis would not have to resign as Florida governor in order to run for president if he chooses under a bill given final approval in by the GOP-dominated state Legislature.

The measure, attached to a much broader elections bill that passed Friday, would carve out an exemption to Florida law requiring anyone seeking office to resign from one they already hold after qualifying as a candidate.

Only an officeholder running for U.S. president or vice president would not have to resign.

Supporters portrayed the decision as purely a clarification and not intended specifically for DeSantis, who has not announced a presidential bid but is widely expected to declare his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the coming weeks.