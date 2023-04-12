Rays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (5-6, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (11-0, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (0-0); Rays: Taj Bradley (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -124, Red Sox +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to keep their eight-game home win streak intact when they face the Boston Red Sox.

Tampa Bay has gone 8-0 in home games and 11-0 overall. The Rays have hit 29 total home runs to lead the majors.

Boston has a 3-2 record on the road and a 5-6 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 4-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 10-0, .000 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 59 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: day-to-day (elbow), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wyatt Mills: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.