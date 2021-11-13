SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida on Saturday. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:19 a.m. EST and deployed the satellites about 16 minutes after launch. The rocket’s reusable first stage, which has been used for multiple launches, successfully returned and landed on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.