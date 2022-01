19 people, including 9 children, killed in apartment fire in New York City's Bronx borough, officials say

<br/>Associated Press

Posted at 4:31 PM, Jan 09, 2022



NEW YORK (AP) — 19 people, including 9 children, killed in apartment fire in New York City's Bronx borough, officials say. More details are to follow.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.