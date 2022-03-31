Watch
Sports

Actions

Arians retires as Bucs' coach, Bowles promoted to top spot

BRUCE-ARIANS.png
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
BRUCE-ARIANS.png
Posted at 8:50 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 22:13:04-04

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and move into a front-office role with the team, a stunning move announced Wednesday night. Arians, who will turn 70 this coming season, coached the Bucs to the Super Bowl title in the 2020 season which was Tom Brady’s first with Tampa Bay. The Bucs were 31-18 in Arians’ three seasons there and he was 80-48-1 in eight seasons as a head coach overall when adding in his five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as coach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4