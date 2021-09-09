Mindy dumps rain on SC and GA coast, moves off into Atlantic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tropical depression Mindy has dumped rain along the Georgia and South Carolina seacoasts during its trek over land and is now moving well offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. Mindy was a brief-lived tropical storm that formed Wednesday in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and then made landfall Wednesday night in St. Vincent Island in the Florida Panhandle. Downgraded to a tropical depression over land, the storm dumped rain across the Panhandle and parts of Geogia and South Carolina in crossing a small part of the U.S. Southeast. The storm on Thursday evening was offshore about 110 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. Forecasters say it will become a remnant low on Friday.