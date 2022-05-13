Watch
Florida lawmaker won't seek reelection amid harassment claim

Posted at 12:49 PM, May 13, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The incoming leader of Florida's House Democrats says he will not seek reelection following allegations that he sexually harassed a former employee of Florida A&M.

Florida Rep. Ramon Alexander made the announcement in social media posts Thursday, days after the Tallahassee Democrat reported details of the sexual harassment complaints made against him.

His statement did not mention the allegations, though he has previously apologized and told the paper the interactions were consensual.

The employee told the paper Alexander groped him multiple times and sent him unwanted sexually explicit texts and other material over the phone. 

