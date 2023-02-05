Indiana officer fatally shoots man who had pulled a handgun

MARION, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of firing shots in a northeastern Indiana city was shot by a police officer after pulling a handgun on the officer.

Police say they received a report earlier today about gunshots being fired in the city. Shortly after, police stopped an SUV they believed to be involved with the shooting but say the driver walked away and ignored commands to stop.

This prompted the officer to use a stun gun which officers say the suspect produced a handgun and was shot.

The driver died at the scene and has been identified as 34-year-old William White.