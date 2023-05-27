Man who opened emergency door on South Korea flight told police he felt suffocated, wanted off plane

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean media say a man who opened an emergency exit door during a domestic flight told police he felt suffocated and tried to get off the plane quickly as it was landing.

The man was detained by police in Daegu for allegedly violating the aviation security law. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

The man pulled the door open when the plane was reaching the Daegu airport at an altitude of 700 feet.

Yonhap news agency cited police as saying the 33-year-old suffered stress after losing his job recently.

He reportedly told police he wanted to get out soon after landing because he was feeling suffocated.

Twelve people were treated for minor injuries.